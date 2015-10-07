FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California's fair pay law fights gender discrimination
October 7, 2015

California's fair pay law fights gender discrimination

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

California Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, signed a measure to combat gender-based pay inequality into law on Tuesday that’s expected to spark lawsuits against employers.

The California Fair Pay Act, which requires equal pay for “substantially similar work,” allows workers to sue employers for the differential between their wages and those paid to members of the opposite sex. It also prohibits retaliating against workers who discuss their salaries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NmmNAS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
