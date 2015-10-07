California's fair pay law fights gender discrimination

California Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, signed a measure to combat gender-based pay inequality into law on Tuesday that’s expected to spark lawsuits against employers.

The California Fair Pay Act, which requires equal pay for “substantially similar work,” allows workers to sue employers for the differential between their wages and those paid to members of the opposite sex. It also prohibits retaliating against workers who discuss their salaries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NmmNAS