Labor Department hits Pilgrim's Pride with race discrimination lawsuits

The Department of Labor on Wednesday accused Pilgrim’s Pride Corp of discriminating against African-American job applicants, marking the second time in 30 days that workplace regulators hit the nation’s largest chicken producer with a hiring bias lawsuit.

The department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance claimed the company systematically discriminated against qualified African-American applicants seeking entry-level jobs at its chicken processing facility in Marshville, North Carolina.

