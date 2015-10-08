FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor Department hits Pilgrim's Pride with race discrimination lawsuits
October 8, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Labor Department hits Pilgrim's Pride with race discrimination lawsuits

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Department of Labor on Wednesday accused Pilgrim’s Pride Corp of discriminating against African-American job applicants, marking the second time in 30 days that workplace regulators hit the nation’s largest chicken producer with a hiring bias lawsuit.

The department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance claimed the company systematically discriminated against qualified African-American applicants seeking entry-level jobs at its chicken processing facility in Marshville, North Carolina.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P1pp7n

