EEOC's broad subpoena power gives it access to McLane records - 9th Circuit

In a decision bolstering the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s ability to broaden discrimination investigations, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that McLane Company Inc must turn over information on employees and applicants who took a strength test nationwide.

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s finding that test takers’ identifying information, such as names and social security numbers, wasn’t relevant to the EEOC’s gender discrimination probe. During an EEOC investigation, the panel said, virtually anything that can shed light on allegations against an employer can be considered relevant.

