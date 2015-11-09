FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court mulls if ERISA allows lawsuits for exhausted funds
November 9, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court mulls if ERISA allows lawsuits for exhausted funds

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday on whether federal benefits law permits a health insurance plan to sue for reimbursement from funds that have been spent already.

The National Elevator Industry Health Benefit Plan paid $120,000 in medical expenses to treat injuries that policyholder Robert Montanile suffered in a 2008 car crash with a drunk driver. Montanile later sued the drunk driver, eventually settling for $500,000.

