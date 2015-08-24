FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court sends FedEx driver classification case to Missouri jury
August 24, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals court sends FedEx driver classification case to Missouri jury

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday overturned a lower court’s finding that FedEx drivers in Missouri were employees and not independent contractors, dealing the shipping giant a victory in its nationwide legal battle over job classification.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals didn’t decide how FedEx, represented in the case by O‘Melveny & Myers partner K. Lee Blalack, should have classified the drivers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NP4aCh

