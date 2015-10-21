FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maine high court unites three attorney-firm disputes over $1.24 million fee
#Westlaw News
October 21, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

Maine high court unites three attorney-firm disputes over $1.24 million fee

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Oct 20 -

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday revived a legal battle between a lawyer and his former firm over attorneys’ fees, vacating a jury verdict and consolidating the case with two related fee disputes.

The state’s top court said the trial court erred in 2012 by denying Daniel Lilley Law Office’s motion to consolidate the three disputes together. In 2014, the firm obtained a favorable verdict in its lawsuit against former attorney John Flynn.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XiOqg6

