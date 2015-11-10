For Supreme Court, Tyson could present chance to distinguish FLSA collective actions

While much of the attention leading up to oral arguments Tuesday at the U.S. Supreme Court in the highly anticipated Tyson Foods v. Bouaphakeo case has focused on the standards for class action certification, the justices could also home in on the threshold for collective actions under a federal wage and hour law.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision under review involves a class action alleging violations of Iowa labor law and a collective action pursuant to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. In its 2014 opinion, the 8th Circuit acknowledged that certifying class and collective actions involve different procedures, but focused its analysis on class actions without delving into the FLSA.

