For now, Columbia grad students can't form union - NLRB regional director

Although a U.S. labor board decision on Friday blocked Columbia University graduate students from trying to form a union, the case could eventually become part of a bid to overturn an 11-year-old prohibition on graduate student unionization.

National Labor Relations Board Regional Director Karen Fernbach in New York City rejected a petition from a United Auto Workers affiliate seeking to represent teaching and research assistants at Columbia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NkUyBO