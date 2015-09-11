DHL challenges NLRB's standard for union leafleting at D.C. Circuit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday heard DHL Express Inc’s challenge to the National Labor Relations Board’s stance on protecting workers’ rights to distribute union literature in areas that are used for both work and nonwork activities.

DHL attorney David Kadela of Littler Mendelson told a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia that the NLRB has created an overly broad test for determining whether workspaces are “mixed-use” areas, allowing handbilling even in places rarely used for nonwork purposes and banning the activity only in locations that are “exclusively used for work.”

