FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DHL challenges NLRB's standard for union leafleting at D.C. Circuit
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 11, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

DHL challenges NLRB's standard for union leafleting at D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday heard DHL Express Inc’s challenge to the National Labor Relations Board’s stance on protecting workers’ rights to distribute union literature in areas that are used for both work and nonwork activities.

DHL attorney David Kadela of Littler Mendelson told a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia that the NLRB has created an overly broad test for determining whether workspaces are “mixed-use” areas, allowing handbilling even in places rarely used for nonwork purposes and banning the activity only in locations that are “exclusively used for work.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UL6Lz8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.