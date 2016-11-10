FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
9th Circuit revives hostile workplace claim over sheriff's hugs
November 10, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

9th Circuit revives hostile workplace claim over sheriff's hugs

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A former California correctional officer who claims that a county sheriff hugged and kissed her on the cheek at least 100 times over a 14-year period can take her hostile work environment claims to trial, a U.S. appeals court held Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by a federal judge in Sacramento, granting summary judgment to Yolo County, California, and Sheriff Edward Prieto, finding that the judge was wrong to conclude that occasional hugs and kisses on the cheek are common workplace behavior that cannot create a hostile work environment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fnK9Z1

