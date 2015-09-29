FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's can have joint employer liability based on worker perceptions - judge
September 29, 2015 / 12:03 AM / 2 years ago

McDonald's can have joint employer liability based on worker perceptions - judge

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge allowed McDonald’s workers in Northern California to bring a putative class action on Friday claiming the fast food giant is liable for state wage law violations because the workers believed the company - and not the local franchisee - was its employer.

The workers thought McDonald’s was their employer “because they wear McDonald’s uniforms, serve McDonald’s food in McDonald’s packaging, receive paystubs and orientation materials marked with McDonald’s name and logo, and, with the exception of [one plaintiff], applied for a job through McDonald’s website,” U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco said in his ruling.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KOLPCQ

