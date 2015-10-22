FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Despite new NLRB standard, asbestos remover not joint employer with staffing firm
October 22, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Despite new NLRB standard, asbestos remover not joint employer with staffing firm

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

In one of the first decisions applying the National Labor Relations Board’s new standard for joint employment, a board regional director on Wednesday found that an asbestos remover doesn’t share control over employees with the staffing firm supplying the workers.

NLRB Regional Director Charles Posner in Baltimore denied a union bid to potentially bargain with both ACECO, a Silver Spring, Maryland-based demolition and environmental remediation company, and Green JobWorks, a staffing agency in Baltimore.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LOa207

