Salesman can sue out-of-state employer under Mass. law - 1st Circuit
September 30, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

Salesman can sue out-of-state employer under Mass. law - 1st Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A salesman can sue his former Kansas-based employer under Massachusetts law for allegedly not paying a commission he was owed, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that asserting jurisdiction over the out-of-state employer on Massachusetts wage claims is proper under the state’s long-arm statute and the Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution, reviving William Cossart’s breach-of-contract lawsuit against United Excel Corp.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YPnBBR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
