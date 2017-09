A federal appeals court revived a worker’s putative class action on Friday alleging Time Warner Cable Enterprises systematically violated California labor law by failing to pay overtime to certain sales representatives.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that a district judge improperly granted removal to federal court and vacated his decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Z35uZq