Appellate court says employees have right to fix faulty leave requests

(Reuters) - A fired healthcare worker can sue her Pennsylvania-based employer under the Family Medical Leave Act after she was denied leave and terminated for absences without the chance to fix the problems in her request for time off, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a district judge and found that employers have to give workers a chance to amend faulty leave requests, just like they have to tell workers of their FMLA rights.

