FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Appellate court says employees have right to fix faulty leave requests
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 20, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Appellate court says employees have right to fix faulty leave requests

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fired healthcare worker can sue her Pennsylvania-based employer under the Family Medical Leave Act after she was denied leave and terminated for absences without the chance to fix the problems in her request for time off, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a district judge and found that employers have to give workers a chance to amend faulty leave requests, just like they have to tell workers of their FMLA rights.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gYlkm1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.