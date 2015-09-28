Franchise group's challenge to Seattle minimum wage fails at 9th Circuit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court refused on Friday to block part of Seattle’s law to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, rejecting an industry group’s claim that the ordinance expressly discriminates against franchises.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s decision denying the International Franchise Association’s attempt to make the city classify certain franchises as small employers. Under that designation, they wouldn’t have to pay their workers $15 per hour until 2021, four years later than if they are classified as large employers.

