NLRB to try early mediation for complaints in Chicago pilot project
October 30, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

NLRB to try early mediation for complaints in Chicago pilot project

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board will launch a pilot mediation program in its Chicago office to help resolve more unfair labor practice cases before litigation begins in earnest, according to an agency official.

The program will give parties the option to use a mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, an independent agency tasked with mediating labor disputes, after the NLRB has issued a complaint but before the initial hearing before an administrative law judge, NLRB Executive Secretary Gary Shinners said Monday. The pilot mediation program is expected to begin in the next two months, he said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MZ2fsQ

