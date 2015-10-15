Fatal explosion at railcar cleaning company draws nearly $1 million fine

A Nebraska railcar cleaning company faces nearly $1 million in fines in connection with an explosion that killed two workers and hurt a third, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Wednesday.

OSHA alleged that Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services sent two workers into a railcar despite an air check reading that signaled a serious risk of explosion. The railcar contained the remnants of natural gas that had been shipped in from the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PuSWWm