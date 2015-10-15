FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fatal explosion at railcar cleaning company draws nearly $1 million fine
October 15, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Fatal explosion at railcar cleaning company draws nearly $1 million fine

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Nebraska railcar cleaning company faces nearly $1 million in fines in connection with an explosion that killed two workers and hurt a third, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Wednesday.

OSHA alleged that Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services sent two workers into a railcar despite an air check reading that signaled a serious risk of explosion. The railcar contained the remnants of natural gas that had been shipped in from the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota.

