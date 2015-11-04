FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OSHA gets first fine increase in 25 years under federal budget deal
November 4, 2015 / 1:18 AM / 2 years ago

OSHA gets first fine increase in 25 years under federal budget deal

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Nov 3 -

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will see the first boost to its civil penalties in 25 years as part of the federal budget deal signed into law Monday.

OSHA’s penalties are expected to rise by nearly 80 percent, increasing the maximum fine to $12,700 for a serious violation and to $127,000 for a repeated or willful violation. The new maximum penalties will be effective by August 2016 at the latest.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NpWVmI

