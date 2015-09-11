Federal contract workers' pay transparency boosted under new rule

(Reuters) - The Department of Labor issued a rule on Thursday aimed at combating pay inequality by boosting transparency into how much federal contractor workers are paid.

The department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said the rule “lifts the veil on pay” by prohibiting federal contractors from firing or discriminating against workers for talking about their or their co-workers’ pay. The rule also guards job applicants’ pay discussions.

