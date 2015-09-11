FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2015 / 12:37 AM / 2 years ago

Federal contract workers' pay transparency boosted under new rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Department of Labor issued a rule on Thursday aimed at combating pay inequality by boosting transparency into how much federal contractor workers are paid.

The department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said the rule “lifts the veil on pay” by prohibiting federal contractors from firing or discriminating against workers for talking about their or their co-workers’ pay. The rule also guards job applicants’ pay discussions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q4Wg8q

