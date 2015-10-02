FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High court to mull public employee free speech rights against retaliation
October 2, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

High court to mull public employee free speech rights against retaliation

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Thursday to consider whether the First Amendment protects public employees from being disciplined based on their supervisors’ perceptions about their support for particular political candidates.

The high court will review a decision from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocking a New Jersey police officer’s lawsuit alleging his demotion was payback for what his supervisor thought about his political activities.

