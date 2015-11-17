Retaliation cases can be based on employer perceptions, former cop tells Supreme Court

When public employees sue to fight disciplinary actions due to a supervisor’s misperceptions about their political conduct, it’s the perception and not the conduct that matters most, a former New Jersey cop told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

In his brief filed with the high court, former Paterson Police Detective Jeffrey Heffernan pointed to the court’s previous rulings on public employees’ free speech retaliation cases that turned on supervisor interpretations of statements, rather than the statements themselves.

