FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retaliation cases can be based on employer perceptions, former cop tells Supreme Court
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 17, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

Retaliation cases can be based on employer perceptions, former cop tells Supreme Court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

When public employees sue to fight disciplinary actions due to a supervisor’s misperceptions about their political conduct, it’s the perception and not the conduct that matters most, a former New Jersey cop told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

In his brief filed with the high court, former Paterson Police Detective Jeffrey Heffernan pointed to the court’s previous rulings on public employees’ free speech retaliation cases that turned on supervisor interpretations of statements, rather than the statements themselves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MQjZdG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.