One Idaho public works union restriction survives, another falls - 9th Circuit
September 17, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

One Idaho public works union restriction survives, another falls - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a partial win for the construction industry, a federal appeals court has allowed one Idaho right-to-work statute for public works projects to stand while letting another fall.

Two Idaho construction unions brought suit in 2011 challenging two newly enacted state laws banning the use of certain union practices in public works projects. An Idaho federal district court ruled that both laws were preempted by the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QIch5k

