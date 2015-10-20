Case to Watch: Judge to rule on Kentucky county's right-to-work law

A federal judge is poised to rule on a union challenge to a Kentucky county’s right-to-work ordinance, in a closely watched case testing the legality of local bans on union security agreements.

Twenty-five states have right-to-work laws prohibiting provisions in collective bargaining agreements calling on workers to pay money to labor unions as a condition of employment. But Kentucky, which has no statewide right-to-work law, became a testing ground for local laws earlier this year after Warren County passed the nation’s only county right-to-work ordinance in December 2014 and eleven other counties in the state soon followed suit with nearly identical measures. In January, a coalition of unions challenged the ordinance in Hardin County, arguing in federal court that it’s preempted by federal labor law.

