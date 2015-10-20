FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Judge to rule on Kentucky county's right-to-work law
October 20, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: Judge to rule on Kentucky county's right-to-work law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge is poised to rule on a union challenge to a Kentucky county’s right-to-work ordinance, in a closely watched case testing the legality of local bans on union security agreements.

Twenty-five states have right-to-work laws prohibiting provisions in collective bargaining agreements calling on workers to pay money to labor unions as a condition of employment. But Kentucky, which has no statewide right-to-work law, became a testing ground for local laws earlier this year after Warren County passed the nation’s only county right-to-work ordinance in December 2014 and eleven other counties in the state soon followed suit with nearly identical measures. In January, a coalition of unions challenged the ordinance in Hardin County, arguing in federal court that it’s preempted by federal labor law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QOp1Hh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
