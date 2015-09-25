FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Public employee's talk with school board members not protected - 10th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fired financial auditor at a suburban school district near Denver wasn’t protected by the First Amendment when she told school board members about her budgetary concerns, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

In a decision interpreting the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling in Lane v. Franks, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed the auditor’s lawsuit alleging that Adams 12 Five Star Schools in Thornton, Colorado, retaliated against her for attempting to report allegedly fraudulent budgeting practices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WmA39Z

