Alabama nursing home settles transgender worker discrimination claim
September 14, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Alabama nursing home settles transgender worker discrimination claim

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Alabama nursing home has agreed to settle an employment discrimination claim brought by a transgender worker who was allegedly fired because she had transitioned to being a woman.

Summerford Nursing Home Inc, a private company that employs 200 workers in Falkville, agreed to pay an undisclosed sum and institute a nondiscrimination policy to resolve a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Southern Poverty Law Center announced Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OpLcEM

