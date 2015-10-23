NLRB takes up graduate students' right to organize at private universities

The National Labor Relations Board agreed on Wednesday to consider a union bid to organize graduate students at the New School in New York City, teeing up an opportunity to overturn an 11-year-old decision barring graduate student unionization.

The NLRB will review a March ruling from its regional director in New York City that rejected a petition from a United Auto Workers affiliate seeking to represent teaching and research assistants at the university.

