NLRB takes up graduate students' right to organize at private universities
#Westlaw News
October 23, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

NLRB takes up graduate students' right to organize at private universities

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board agreed on Wednesday to consider a union bid to organize graduate students at the New School in New York City, teeing up an opportunity to overturn an 11-year-old decision barring graduate student unionization.

The NLRB will review a March ruling from its regional director in New York City that rejected a petition from a United Auto Workers affiliate seeking to represent teaching and research assistants at the university.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jD8Hil

