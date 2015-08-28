FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Military drone maker agrees to pay $1 million in back wages
August 28, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Military drone maker agrees to pay $1 million in back wages

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Southern California military drone manufacturer agreed to pay nearly $1 million to settle allegations that it violated labor laws by underpaying 900 workers, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, a San Diego-based manufacturer of drones and surveillance systems under contract with the Air Force, failed to pay the correct prevailing wages, the department said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EmBzEi

