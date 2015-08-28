Military drone maker agrees to pay $1 million in back wages

(Reuters) - A Southern California military drone manufacturer agreed to pay nearly $1 million to settle allegations that it violated labor laws by underpaying 900 workers, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, a San Diego-based manufacturer of drones and surveillance systems under contract with the Air Force, failed to pay the correct prevailing wages, the department said.

