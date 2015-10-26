FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 26, 2015
October 26, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 26, 2015

Robert Iafolla

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8 a.m. - The American Bar Association will host a three-day event focused on educating practitioners on issues related to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The event's co-chairs are Marjorie Butler, an ERISA counsel with the Labor Department, Judith Broach of Broach & Stulberg, Al Holifield of Holifield and Associates, and Todd Jackson of Lewis Feinberg Lee & Jackson. The event will be held at the ABA at 321 N. Clark St. in Chicago. For more information see: bit.ly/1XozpJP.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KAfAWI

