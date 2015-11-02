FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 2, 2015
November 2, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 2, 2015

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 2

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will consider whether Rhea Lana Inc can sue to appeal a Labor Department determination that the company’s so-called consignor-volunteers are employees under federal wage and hour law. Rhea Lana, which sells children’s clothes on consignment and franchises out consignment operations, tried to challenge the department’s determination letter under the Administrative Procedures Act. But the lower court held that the letter is not a final agency action and thus not ripe for an APA challenge. The case is Rhea Lana v. DOL, D.C. Circuit, No. 15-5014. For Rhea Lana: Stephen Schwartz of Cause of Action. For DOL: Sydney Foster of the Justice Department.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ixFG60

