Fired California prison guard can sue state for retaliation - 9th Circuit

(Reuters) - In a decision reviving a fired California prison guard’s retaliation lawsuit, a federal appeals court held on Monday that litigating whistleblower complaints at the state’s personnel board doesn’t block bringing the same claims in court.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that state workers can sue under California’s Whistleblower Protection Act even if the State Personnel Board rejects their retaliation claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KiTh89