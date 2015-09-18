FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whistleblower can sue railroad despite related complaint - 4th Circuit
September 18, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Whistleblower can sue railroad despite related complaint - 4th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A railway worker can file a lawsuit claiming Norfolk Southern Railway Co suspended him for reporting safety violations even though he alleged in a separate suit that the suspension was due to racial discrimination, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

In a loss for Norfolk Southern and its lawyers at Baker & Hostetler, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision revived the employee’s whistleblower complaint against the Virginia-based railroad.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1imkX5A

