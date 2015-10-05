FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whistleblowers' $8 million award revoked pending lower court ruling - 8th Circuit
October 5, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Whistleblowers' $8 million award revoked pending lower court ruling - 8th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided appeals court vacated an $8.1 award giving two whistleblowers their share of a $48 million deal that Cisco Systems Inc and Comstor reached with the federal government to settle fraud allegations.

In a 6-2 ruling Monday, an en banc panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the whistleblowers may not deserve the award because it’s unclear whether the False Claims Act charges resolved in the settlement were based on what the whistleblowers alleged.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OTQyJv

