Enagas buys 90 percent of transport company Naturgas
July 20, 2012 / 4:12 PM / 5 years ago

Enagas buys 90 percent of transport company Naturgas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s gas grid operator Enagas (ENAG.MC) said on Friday it had bought 90 percent of Naturgas Energia Transporte, a gas transport company owned by Portuguese energy group EDP (EDP.LS), for 241 million euros ($295.49 million).

The acquisition was done through a subsidiary of Enagas. The government of Spain’s Basque Country has a 10 percent stake in the company. Enagas said the deal reinforced its presence in that region.

($1 = 0.8156 euros)

Reporting by Sarah White and Tomas Cobos; Editing by Julien Toyer

