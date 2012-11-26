FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Enagas denies Ukraine LNG terminal deal
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 26, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Enagas denies Ukraine LNG terminal deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish gas distributor Enagas (ENAG.MC) said on Monday it had not agreed to build a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Black Sea, undermining earlier comments from Ukrainian officials.

“Investing in this project does not currently feature in Enagas’ plans,” a spokeswoman said.

Ukrainian officials had said the country would create a consortium with Enagas that giving the Spanish company a 75 percent stake.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Clare Kane, Editing by Tracy Rucinski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.