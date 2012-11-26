Spain's Enagas denies Ukraine LNG terminal deal

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish gas distributor Enagas (ENAG.MC) said on Monday it had not agreed to build a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Black Sea, undermining earlier comments from Ukrainian officials.

“Investing in this project does not currently feature in Enagas’ plans,” a spokeswoman said.

Ukrainian officials had said the country would create a consortium with Enagas that giving the Spanish company a 75 percent stake.