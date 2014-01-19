FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge's Alberta Clipper line halted after pump station spill
January 19, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 4 years ago

Enbridge's Alberta Clipper line halted after pump station spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Enbridge Tower on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Saturday that it had shut down its 450,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alberta Clipper pipeline, the largest source of U.S. oil imports, after an oil spill at a Saskatchewan pump station.

The estimated 125 barrel spill was mostly limited to the Rowatt pump station, located south of Regina, though some windborne oil sprayed onto the property of a nearby landowner, said Enbridge spokesman Graham White.

Enbridge is investigating the cause along with the National Energy Board, said White, noting that the estimated size of the spill is preliminary and could change.

Enbridge expects to complete the clean-up this weekend and is looking at start-up procedures to restart the pipeline, a key part of its Mainline system that connects Canada’s tarsands to U.S. markets.

The Alberta Clipper line has a capacity of about 450,000 bpd and is currently being expanded to 570,000 bpd.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

