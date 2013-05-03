Enbridge shuts North Dakota line after finding oil leak

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Friday its 210,000-barrel-per-day North Dakota pipeline has been shut down after a leak in the line was found during integrity tests.

It estimates less than 10 gallons of oil leaked from the pipeline.

Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email that its Line 81, which runs from Minot, North Dakota, to Clearbrook, Minnesota, and serves producers in the Bakken oil field, is expected to reopen on Saturday after the cause of the leak is investigated.

The leak is much smaller than some prior incidents on Enbridge’s U.S. pipeline network. In 2010, its Line 6B ruptured near Kalamazoo, Michigan, spilling 20,500 barrels of crude into a waterway, the costliest onshore oil spill in U.S. history.

Enbridge said wildlife was not impacted by the leak and it is still assessing the environmental impact. The leak has been reported the regulators.

Enbridge shares rose 12 Canadian cents to C$47.30 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.