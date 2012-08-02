FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pipe leak response showed Enbridge improvement: executives
#Environment
August 2, 2012

Pipe leak response showed Enbridge improvement: executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc executives said on Thursday that the immediate shutdown of Line 14 and quick spill response following last week’s leak showed many of the improvements the company had put in place following the company’s 2010 spill in Michigan.

Enbridge President Al Monaco said some of the crude from the downed U.S. Midwest pipeline has been rerouted onto other lines. There is no decision yet, however, whether the outage will require apportionment on the system in August.

The company said it still does not know when it will be allowed to restart the 318,000-barrel-a-day Line 14.

Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
