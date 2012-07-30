Enbridge hopes to replace leaking section of line on Monday

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company, Enbridge Corp., said on Sunday it hopes to replace the leaking section of its 318,000 barrel per day Line 14 on Monday but had no restart time for when the line would resume service.

On Friday, Enbridge shut down the line after it reported that about 1,200 barrels of Light Sour blend crude oil had leaked from the pipeline at Grand Marsh, Wisconsin. Enbridge also shut down Line 13, which was restarted late Saturday, as well as Lines 6A and 61 which were restarted earlier Saturday.

The spill on Friday -- almost two years to the day after a ruptured Enbridge line fouled part of the Kalamazoo River in Michigan -- has forced the closure of a major conduit for Canadian light crude shipments to U.S. refiners and threatens to further damage the reputation of a company that launched a more than $3 billion expansion program just two months ago.