#U.S.
November 23, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

No operational impact after pipe leak: Enbridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Friday that one of its pipelines in the U.S. Midwest was shut briefly this week after oil leaked, but the line was restarted the same day.

Enbridge spokesman Graham White said in an email that there was no environmental or operational impact from the incident on its 318,000 barrel a day Line 14 near Mokena, Illinois, on Tuesday.

“All product was contained within the tank berm, and we are continuing with clean-up and repair,” White said.

Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
