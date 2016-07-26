EnBW lowers gas prices from October

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - EnBW, Germany's third-largest utility, said it would lower gas retail prices from Oct. 1, ahead of the winter months, and committed to not raising prices until at least April 2018.

EnBW has about 200,000 gas customers, most notably in and around Stuttgart, the capital of the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, EnBW's major shareholder.

Under the new pricing arrangements, a typical four-person household will save about 12 percent, or 174 euros ($191.30) a year, EnBW said in a statement on Tuesday.

The last time EnBW raised its gas prices was August 2011.

($1 = 0.9096 euros)