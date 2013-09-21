FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EnBW spending on hold over pending elections: paper
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 21, 2013 / 11:13 AM / 4 years ago

EnBW spending on hold over pending elections: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EnBW AG CEO Frank Mastiaux explains the operation of an electric car charging booth to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Electric Mobility Conference of German government in Berlin, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Soeren Stache/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) has put on hold investments worth billions of euros in offshore wind energy because decisions on future state aid have been delayed pending the outcome of federal elections, its chief executive told a newspaper.

“Future framework conditions for the energy sector must urgently be clarified,” Frank Mastiaux told Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

“How is industry supposed to take decisions on investments if it doesn’t know the respective conditions?” he said.

EnBW and its larger German peers E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE (RWEG.DE) are facing deep structural changes to their once-stable business model, partly due to Germany’s landmark decision in 2011 to abandon all nuclear power generation by 2022.

The decision entailed the immediate shutdown of 40 percent of Germany’s nuclear capacity, including two of EnBW’s reactors.

Mastiaux also called for state incentives to encourage conventional power generation, utilities’ core business, which has been hurt by a boom in renewable energy.

A spokesman for Karlsruhe-based EnBW did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on track to win a third term in the federal election on Sunday but faced a battle to preserve her center-right majority and avert a potentially divisive coalition with the center-left.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.