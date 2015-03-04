FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Encana plans share issue amid energy price slump
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 4, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Encana plans share issue amid energy price slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Canada’s largest natural gas producer, said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to C$1.44 billion ($1.16 billion) through a secondary share issue as the company looks to bolster a balance sheet weakened by low oil and natural gas prices.

Encana said it has agreed to sell 85.62 million shares, priced at C$14.60 each, to a group of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse and the Bank of Nova Scotia, to raise C$1.25 billion. The bankers have the option to purchase a further 12.8 million shares if demand warrants.

Encana said it plans to use the money to redeem two series of notes worth a combined $1.45 billion as it looks to reduce debt while commodity prices remain weak.

The issue is the second by a major Canadian oil and gas producer in recent weeks. Oil sands developer Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) last month raised C$1.5 billion through a similar bought deal as it looked to fund its capital program despite oil prices that have fallen by more than half since June.

Encana’s offering is expected to close on March 16.

Encana shares closed 3 percent lower at C$15.20 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.