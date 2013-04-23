FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Encana operating profit falls on hedging losses
April 23, 2013

Encana operating profit falls on hedging losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EnCana Corp (ECA.TO), Canada’s No.1 natural gas producer, reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit due to hedging losses.

Encana’s net operating income, which excludes most one-time items, fell to $179 million, or 24 cents per share, from $240 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reported a first-quarter net loss of $431 million, compared with a profit of $12 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

