MILAN (Reuters) - Endesa (ELE.MC), the Spanish utility controlled by Italy’s Enel (ENEI.MI), is analyzing the acquisition of the assets Germany’s E.ON (EONGn.DE) is looking to sell in Spain, its CEO said on Wednesday.

“We will take a decision in some days,” Jose Bogas said in a conference call with analysts.

Endesa, 92 percent owned by Enel, is cash-rich after selling its Latin American assets to Enel earlier this year.