Endo tops Wall Street quarterly estimates
July 31, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Endo tops Wall Street quarterly estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Specialty healthcare company Endo International Plc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a 60 percent rise in U.S. generic sales, and it raised its full-year forecast.

The company’s adjusted net income rose to $173.7 million, or $1.06 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $166.3 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to $718.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 89 cents per share, on revenue of about $647 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

