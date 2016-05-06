Endo forecast cut sends shares tumbling; drags along biotechs

(Reuters) - Shares of Endo International Plc (ENDP.O) plunged 41 percent to a seven-year low after the drug maker cut its full-year revenue and profit forecasts, underscoring challenges generic drug makers are facing from rising competition and pricing pressure.

Ireland-based Endo’s shares were down 40.5 percent at $15.82 in their busiest day in more than two-and-half years on Friday, wiping off more than $2 billion of market value.

Shares of other specialty and generic drugmakers such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.N), Mylan NV (MYL.O) and Allergan Plc (AGN.N) were also down 5-7 percent.

The U.S. generics industry is under pressure as the regulator ramps up approvals, weighing on existing business revenue across the sector.

“We are going to see a large group of mid-size companies with a meaningful number of approvals and looking to capture market share from a highly consolidated generic buyer consortium base,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Randall Stanicky wrote in a note.

Endo cut its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday to $3.87 billion-$4.03 billion from $4.32 billion-$4.52 billion.

The company also slashed its adjusted earnings forecast to $4.50-$4.80 per share from $5.85-$6.20.

The magnitude of the cut was surprising, Cowen & Co analysts wrote in a note.

“The question remains whether Endo can stabilize its core operations and begin to generate meaningful cash yield.”

Endo bought Par Pharmaceutical Holdings last year in a deal valued at about $8 billion to become a top-five generic drugmaker by sales in the United States.

Endo’s scale not providing more insulation could be a concern for Mylan and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA), Susquehanna Financial Group analysts said.

The analysts added the cuts may be a cause for concern for smaller players such as Impax Laboratories Inc (IPXL.O) and Lannett Company Inc (LCI.N). Impax’s shares fell 10 percent, while Lannett stock declined about 9 percent.

Teva, the world’s biggest generics drug maker, and Allergan are due to report earnings next week.

Endo, a serial acquirer, is now seen as a potential M&A target.

“The greatest opportunity to realize value over the near term would be to pursue an equity tie up with another company,” RBC Capital analyst Stanicky said.

“By doing so, Endo could strengthen the generics platform in a sector that we strongly think needs to consolidate.”

Endo’s shares were down 39 percent at $16.22, the biggest drag on the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index .NBI.

More than 3.22 million shares were traded, 4 times their 25-day average volume.