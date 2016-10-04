A sign of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tokyo Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T) could announce a deal to buy U.S. casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (ENH.N) for about $6.5 billion on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said.

Japanese insurers have been aggressively buying U.S. businesses to diversify their risks and grow beyond a rapidly maturing home market. Examples include Tokio Marine Holdings' (8766.T) $7.5 billion acquisition of U.S. insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc last year.

Sompo said on Wednesday it was considering the acquisition of Endurance but nothing has been decided. Endurance Specialty said it was in talks with Sompo for a "potential strategic transaction."

Through its operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, Endurance focuses on underwriting specialty lines of personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. It has market capital of about $6 billion.

Sompo will buy all of Endurance's outstanding shares without a tender offer, a move that is legal in Bermuda, according to the Nikkei business daily, which first reported the deal.

Property-casualty insurer Sompo, formerly NKSJ Holdings Inc, bought Canopius Group Limited, a Lloyd's of London insurance market player, for about $1 billion in 2013.

But Sompo has been lagging behind its Japanese rivals in overseas expansion and management has said it was looking for acquisition opportunities in the United States.

Sompo's acquisition of Ensurance would follow a string of multibillion deals by Japanese insurers last year, when Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co [MEIJY.UL] agreed to buy StanCorp Financial Group Inc for $5 billion and Sumitomo Life Insurance Co [SMTLI.UL] agreed to buy Symetra Financial Corp for about $3.8 billion.

Last year, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (8725.T) also announced a $5.3 billion acquisition of Amlin PLC, an underwriter in the Lloyd's of London specialist insurance market

Shares of Endurance closed up 35.26 percent at $87.87 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They were up less than 1 percent in extended trading.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington D.C., Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo; Editing by Don Sebastian and Tom Brown)