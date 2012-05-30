FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Enea says may look into possible PEP sale
May 30, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Polish Enea says may look into possible PEP sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish utility Enea ENAE.WA will look into buying local wind and biomass energy producer PEP PEPP.WA if it is put up for sale, Enea’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Three sources close to the talks had told Reuters that PEP had been put on the block, and that foreign rivals and local utilities PGE PGEP.WA and Enea would probably be interested in the $146 million company.

Enea’s Maciej Owczarek told Reuters: “If PEP is put up for sale, then we are interested in this company, just like all other energy makers in Poland.”

Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman

