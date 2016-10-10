Enel's debt seen at 38 billion euros by year-end: CEO

Francesco Starace, CEO and general manager of Enel Group, attends during a news conference to present their partnership with FIA Formula-E Championships at the MAXXI National Museum in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2016

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel's expects debt to reach 38 billion euros ($43 billion) at the end of the year, its chief executive said on Monday, as it pursues asset sales.

Last year, debt was 37.5 billion euros.

In July, Enel said it expected ordinary core earnings this year to be around 15 billion euros, excluding items associated with one-off transactions such as acquisitions or disposals, against a previous target of 14.7 billion.

Weak power prices, falling demand and a shift towards renewable power have squeezed margins at big utilities across Europe over the past few years, prompting asset sales.

"We think it (debt) will be 38 billion euros for the end of the year," Francesco Starace, Enel's chief executive, told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Energy Finance Future of Energy Summit in London.

The company, which is focusing on grids and clean energy as traditional power generation comes under pressure, is looking to sell as much as 6 billion euros in assets up to 2019 to help to fund growth.

As part of its asset disposal program, Enel has sold upstream gas assets in Italy and the sale of its Algerian upstream gas assets is almost complete, Starace said.

"We have disposed of around 4.6 or 4.7 billion euros of assets out of a total of 6 billion. We are now almost finished with the Algerian gas asset (sale), which we hope to close in November," Starace said.

However, the company has no plans to sell Endesa which is "evolving in the right direction," Starace said.

"We would be stupid to sell this," he added.

Enel also wants to sell its 3,700 megawatt Reftinskaya coal plant in the Ural region of Russia, which is the biggest of four power plants operated by Enel Russia.

"We have stopped the clock on that for now. The process is taking more time than we thought," Starace said, adding that the potential buyers are Russian and Chinese.

Enel also plans to buy a distribution company in Brazil.

"Brazil might be perceived as a risky place but we think that is over-stretched. We are actively looking at disposals of distribution companies there and we hope to be successful (in buying one," Starace added.